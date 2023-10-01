Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic fans lock horns after controversy at DW Stadium

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bar the 2 goals today you offered nothing. Had more heart in mouth moments at home Cambridge and Northampton. Well organised at the back and defended the box well. Good win for you. Referee did ruin the game and wasn’t a red for me. We also had a stone wall pen not given.

@Latics_WN6

To be fair other way round and Pompey fans would be losing their mind as well, think there could’ve easily been two penalties and the red could’ve gone either way as well but that’s football.

@debojono

Absolutely fantastic performance from Will Finnie (todays match official) for Wigan v Pompey. Every decision has been spot on #wafc #pompey

@djliamh

Deserved your three points but you know yourself that ref did you many favours today

Pompey fans have been discussing the big talking points with their Wigan counterparts after the 2-1 win at the DW Stadium. Pic: Jason Brown.

@tics321

Great away day that! Top of the league #pompey

@kyleraffoefc

Corrupt ref we are being stitched up on a regular basis. 2 penalties not given and numerous dodgy decisions.

@neilupthetics

Last thing about Wigan feeling hard done by-

The hand ball clearly hits pack on the head first so according to the rules it’s not a pen so sorry to burst ur bubble about that it’s a stupid rule but that’s the rules.

The Wyke pen claim laughable as he purposely stopped his run to get the impact from pack to try and get a pen.

The other pen claim yep Rafferty pulls his shirt but it was outside the box then embarrassingly the player throws himself into the area u can moan u should of had a free kick but never a pen.

Red card seen them given seen them not we have had many like that over last few years and always ends in a red so imo u should be mad at Wyke for giving the ref a chance to send him off minutes after second half started rather than blame the ref.

@Pompey_Goals

Hand ball was a penalty, other two aren’t. Red car was fair. We can’t keep scrycing at the ref every week.

@benmartin_95

A clash of my old clubs,Well done @Pompey another win on the way to promotion

@mickquinn1089

Only beat a 10 man team 2-1 with the help of referees 2 stonewall penalties and not given, I’d be embarrassed.

@kiankerr19_

Great effort from the Pompey fans today #PFC #Pompey #WAFC

@JoshBuckley90

Credit to Portsmouth today, I thought they played their game plan well overall. Fairly obvious why their unbeaten League run spans back to March, John Mousinho has them playing very well-regimented football. Not always pretty, but gets the job done.

@CentralWigan

Another comeback away win vs a quality side-Another all important 3 points! This team feels different. Nobody gets down after conceding the first goal including the fans. Away fans class per usual. Lots of time left in the season. The run continues… #coalescing #pup @Pompey