Portsmouth and Wycombe make fixture change decision to avoid clash with potential England World Cup game
Pompey’s League One fixture at Wycombe in December has been brought forward.
The game against the Chairboys at Adams Park will now be played one day earlier – on Friday, December 2 (7.45pm kick-off).
A decision to reschedule the match was made in order to avoid a potential clash with an England match at the World Cup in Qatar.
Gareth Southgate’s side could be in round of 16 action on Saturday, December 3 (3pm) – if they finish runners-up in Group B.
But if the Three Lions top a group that includes Joe Morrell’s Wales, Iran and USA, their first knockout game of the tournament will not be until Sunday, December 4 (7pm).
England’s World Cup gets under way on Monday, November 21 against Iran (1pm).
That’s then followed by games against USA on Friday, November 25 (7pm), before they face the Welsh on Tuesday, November 29 (7pm).
The Blues currently have no games scheduled for those dates.
World Cup quarter-final and semi-final dates will be played on December 9-10 and 13-14 respectively.
The final will be held on Sunday, December 18 (3pm).
Ticket information for the Wycombe game will be announced in due course.
Meanwhile, Pompey have yet to confirm dates for rescheduled games against Barnsley and Bolton.