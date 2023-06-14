The Blues have today signed Will Norris and Conor Shaughnessy on free transfers in a bright start to their summer recruitment drive.

Now they have announced the long-anticipated departure of Hackett, moving to the Imps for an undisclosed fee.

Lincoln attempted to sign the winger late in the January transfer window, only for Pompey to reject the deal as John Mousinho had only recently been appointed head coach.

However, Hackett was subsequently not included in the final three squads of the season, with the Blues later announcing they were ready to listen to offers.

Pompey were comfortable there would be offers for the 25-year-old, who also attracted interest from Exeter and Bristol Rovers in the last transfer window.

Now, after 79 appearances and 11 goals since joining under Kenny Jackett in January 2000, he has moved to the Imps

For Hackett, it finally represents the opportunity for regular first-team football after becoming frustrated by primarily substitute role during his time on the south coast.

Reeco Hackett has joined Lincoln for an undisclosed fee. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages