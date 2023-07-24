And the revised approach will come into play straight away, with tickets for the Blues’ first away game of the 2023-24 campaign – against Forest Green Rovers in the Carabao Cup – going on sale on Wednesday.

Following consultation with supporter groups and the Tony Goodall Fans’ Conference, loyalty points will now be awarded more widely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will reward Fratton Park season ticket holders and fans for attending both home and away games. It will also ensure Pompey’s most engaged supporters receive priority access to tickets.

Indeed, fans with 40+ loyalty points will be given first refusal when Forest Green tickets initially go on sale at 10am on Wednesday morning.

At 1pm, supporters with 25+ loyalty points will be offered the chance to purchase a ticket from the 1,200 allocated to the Blues for the match at The New Lawn.

A 4pm window will then be offered to those with 15+ points, before tickets for the first-round tie are opened up for general sale at 10am on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey fans who purchased a 2023-24 season ticket have automatically been allocated 23 loyalty points, while those who purchase a membership will receive five points once that is available. The balance of loyalty points currently held by all supporters will be added to respective totals.

Pompey have been allocated 1,200 tickets for their first away game of the season against Forest Green Rovers in the Carabao Cup.

Going forward, buying a ticket for any match at Fratton Park – including League One, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Papa John’s Trophy games – earns each supporter one point. Purchasing a match ticket for an away game will earn a fan two points.

The amount of loyalty points required to purchase away tickets will vary, depending on the allocation received. However, this will be communicated in advance by the club.

An adult ticket for Pompey’s trip to Forest Green on Tuesday, August 8, costs £14. Meanwhile, information regarding the Blues’ first league game on the road next season – against Leyton Orient on Saturday, August 12 – is still to be released.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 14,300 Pompey fans snapped up a 2023-24 season ticket before they went off sale on July 19.