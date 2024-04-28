Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If there’s one thing I’ve learned today, Pompey are a horrible horrible club. No class whatsoever. @adsleeder

No class because we didn’t roll over for you? @RonnieP1001

Christ how bitter? Take it on the chin and go again next season. @HenryII90359048

Think our performance was something to do with Imps fans going on Twitter saying it’d be easy, on the beach etc and how they’re best side since Jan. We have a lot of characters in our squad and that came out today @DougOliver_

Imps performance like that today we'd be proud! Wasn't to be mate! The best teams don't roll over for you, and that's what Pompey are! @WillHorspole

Gutted. We’ll be back again next season, and we can look back on an incredible end, but we just fell short. Best of luck to Portsmouth in the Championship next year! @KKennealey

The most hilarious thing about Pompey’s second goal is the commentator was crying at us timewasting and at the time said, “Watch Portsmouth score in the 12th minute of stoppage time”. @djliamh

I feel like the ghost of Solomon-Otabor has finally been laid to rest and I can actually stop having nightmares #pompey @Pompey_Goals

What a season it has been. Been to all home games and most away , a pleasure to watch this group of players develop into a great team/squad. All Players involved have contributed to a season to live long in the memory. @paul_browarg @med584