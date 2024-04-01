A crowd of 85,021, to this day unsurpassed in EFL Trophy final history, were present for the Blues’ penalty shoot-out triumph on a memorable day.

Skipper Brett Pitman lifted the Checkatrade Trophy for Kenny Jackett’s men after Oli Hawkins had netted the winning spot-kick in a 5-4 outcome to a thrilling finale.

Earlier, Nathan Thompson’s header levelled in the 82nd minute, while Jamal Lowe’s sumptuous chip remains an iconic moment in modern Pompey folklore. Then, of course, there was Craig MacGillivray’s penalty stop against Lee Cattermole.

And here are 30 pictures of the Blues crowd that day – you may recognise a few faces…

