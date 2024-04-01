Pompey fans at Wembley against Sunderland in the Checkatrade Trophy final on March 31, 2019. Picture: Habibur RahmanPompey fans at Wembley against Sunderland in the Checkatrade Trophy final on March 31, 2019. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Portsmouth at Wembley five years on: 30 photos of the Fratton faithful from Checkatrade Trophy final against Sunderland

It was five years ago when Wembley hosted a record-breaking final between Pompey and Sunderland.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 1st Apr 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2024, 12:12 BST

A crowd of 85,021, to this day unsurpassed in EFL Trophy final history, were present for the Blues’ penalty shoot-out triumph on a memorable day.

Skipper Brett Pitman lifted the Checkatrade Trophy for Kenny Jackett’s men after Oli Hawkins had netted the winning spot-kick in a 5-4 outcome to a thrilling finale.

Earlier, Nathan Thompson’s header levelled in the 82nd minute, while Jamal Lowe’s sumptuous chip remains an iconic moment in modern Pompey folklore. Then, of course, there was Craig MacGillivray’s penalty stop against Lee Cattermole.

And here are 30 pictures of the Blues crowd that day – you may recognise a few faces…

