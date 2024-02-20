Portsmouth are enjoying a season to remember in League One and with each passing week the Fratton Park faithful are becoming more and more confident that this could be the year that they finally end their wait for Championship football.

Pompey reached the League One play-offs in both the 2018/19 and 2019/20, only to fall short at the final hurdle, but this season they look the real deal. As it stands, John Mousinho’s team sit at the summit ahead of Bolton, Derby County, Barnsley and Peterborough United.

With just 12 games to go and six more home games, Mousinho will hope his team can treat the fans to even more famous nights in the coming weeks.

Fratton Park has been bouncing for most of the season and the atmosphere has often been electric. But how does Pompey’s attendance record stack up in comparison to their League One rivals.