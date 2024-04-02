Portsmouth extended their unbeaten run to 13 games with a comprehensive 3-1 victory away to Wycombe.

The result leaves John Mousinho’s men on the verge of automatic promotion and needing a maximum of three victories in their final six games to ensure Championship football for the first time in over a decade.

Much of this tremendous success can be attributed to the team’s immense consistency and Portsmouth top both the home and away table with an exceptional tally of 43 points.

Heading into the final furlong of the season most fans will be hoping to see the team lift the League One title and tomorrow’s clash against second placed Derby could play a key role in deciding their fate.

Portsmouth will hope to use the Fratton Park support to their advantage against Derby. But how do their attendances compare to the rest of the division this season.