How Portsmouth’s incredible League One attendances compare to Derby, Bolton, Barnsley & rivals - gallery

The Fratton Park faithful have been treated to some tremendous performances this term.

Kurtis Leyland
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 18:30 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 18:30 BST

Portsmouth extended their unbeaten run to 13 games with a comprehensive 3-1 victory away to Wycombe.

The result leaves John Mousinho’s men on the verge of automatic promotion and needing a maximum of three  victories in their final six games to ensure Championship football for the first time in over a decade.

Much of this tremendous success can be attributed to the team’s immense consistency and Portsmouth top both the home and away table with an exceptional tally of 43 points.

Heading into the final furlong of the season most fans will be hoping to see the team lift the League One title and tomorrow’s clash against second placed Derby could play a key role in deciding their fate.

Portsmouth will hope to use the Fratton Park support to their advantage against Derby. But how do their attendances compare to the rest of the division this season.

Here’s all you need to know, based on data from footballwebpages.com.

Average attendance: 26,958

1. Derby County - 1st

Average attendance: 26,958

Average attendance: 20,608

2. Bolton - 2nd

Average attendance: 20,608

Average attendance: 18,713

3. Portsmouth - 3rd

Average attendance: 18,713

Average attendance: 13,448

4. Charlton - 4th

Average attendance: 13,448

