His Socceroos debut was a moment for the Pompey striker - and his family - to savour.

Kusini Yengi’s family has told of their high-running emotions after the Pompey striker’s international debut.

And the Aussie hitman has outlined his determination to hit the goal trail for the Socceroos, after making his maiden appearance for his country.

Yengi got off the bench for Graham Arnold’s side in the second half of their opening World Cup qualifying rout of Bangladesh on Thursday.

The summer signing’s father, Ben, has become a cult figure in his adopted country, with the Sudanese refugee giving an interview last year which went viral.

Now the 81-year-old has told of his delight at watching his son play for his country, as he saw him in action for just the second time with his family.

He told the Subway Socceroos X page: ‘I was in tears a bit, but it was tears of joy.

‘I’m very pleased that all the years that when he was little I was able to run around and take him to all sorts of soccer performances.’

Yengi has enjoyed a flying start to life at Pompey, bagging five goals - with the first four coming in just 87 minutes of playing time.

Now the £80,000 signing has another moment to savour - with hitting the international goal trail his next target, as he relived his debut.

Yengi added: It’s amazing, honestly. It’s the second time ever he (his father) has seen me play football and it happened to be my Socceroos debut.

‘It feels amazing, a dream come true in front of my family and friends.

‘I’m running around among players that I’ve watched on TV for a while now.

‘You kind of take it in, but over the next few days it will really soak in and I’ll understand and appreciate what I’ve done.

‘I was sitting on the bench and the goals were flying in, so I was hoping if I got on I was going to score a goal.

‘All the boys were saying get on and get yourself a goal. That’s what I really wanted to do, but it didn’t happen unfortunately.