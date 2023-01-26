Robert Prosinecki enchanted the Fratton faithful and mesmerised his Blues team-mates for a treasured season in 2001-02.

It was a brief encounter consisting of 35 appearances and nine goals, yet established a lifelong affection with those privileged to watch him perform.

Since leaving Pompey for Olimpija Ljubljana in the summer of 2002, the cultured Croat has never been back to the south coast.

However, on Saturday, March 11, he will return to Fratton Park for a special event.

An Evening With Robert Prosinecki is organised by Events 105 and will involve the former Real Madrid and Barcelona star talking about his illustrious football career.

Taking place in the Victory Lounge from 8pm, the night will also consist of a Q&A, with fans able to ask their own questions from the floor.

And organisers hope the chance to meet one of Pompey’s greats will prove a popular attraction.

Robert Prosinecki is returning to Fratton Park in March. Picture: Steve Reid

Stephen Stewart from Events 105 told The News: ‘We have always been attracted to mavericks and entertainers, the guys who do things differently.

‘We’ve organised previous shows with Paul Gascoigne, Shaun Ryder, Claudio Caniggia and Johnny Rotten – and felt Robert Prosinecki would be another great one.

‘As football fans ourselves, he was a fabulous player who scored for two different countries at two different World Cup finals and also represented Barcelona, Real Madrid and, of course, Pompey.

‘I contacted the Croatian FA and asked the question whether Robert would be interested in coming back to Fratton Park for an evening.

Robert Prosinecki, who made 35 appearances and scored nine times for Pompey, in action against Preston in October 2001. Picture: Craig Prentis /Allsport

‘They passed on his personal number for me to call direct and he was immediately keen, which shows you have much affection he has for Pompey.

‘Robert’s really keen and looking forward to it. He always speaks so highly of his time at the club.’

The evening will be hosted by Gary Tipp, a Pompey fan and author of the popular book Prosinecki In Blue – A Season Of Uncommon Artistry, published in 2021.

Prosinecki, who is fluent in Croatian, Spanish and German, does speak some English, but a Spanish interpreter will be on hand on stage during the event.

Tickets are priced at £23 (plus booking fee) while VIP tickets are £35 (plus booking fee) which includes having a pre-show photograph with Prosinecki.

Pompey are at home to Sheffield Wednesday in League One earlier on the same day, with Victory Lounge doors opening at 6pm for VIP tickets and 7.30pm for standard tickets.

An Evening With Robert Prosinecki will start at 8pm and is scheduled to finish at 11pm.