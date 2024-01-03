A decision is incoming on the future of the former MK Dons winger from Luton, after signing a deal in November.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho is weighing up Josh Martin’s Pompey future as his Pompey contract comes to a close.

And the Blues boss has declared the winger’s Fratton stay a success as he considers a decision over what lies ahead for him this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mousinho has admitted he wants to keep options open this month over Martin, with the transfer window now up and running.

The 22-year-old short-term agreement is now coming to a close after signing a deal until the new year in November. Martin has made three starts amid four appearances, with the former Arsenal youngster linking up with the Blues in September after leaving Barnsley last summer.

The talent who made five Premier League appearances for Norwich City in 2020 ensured he was in the right place, as injuries took hold in attacking areas.

That led to Mousinho getting the Luton-born talent involved, with a debut coming in the 4-0 home defeat to Blackpool in November. Martin looked livelier in the win at Burton Albion, with a sub appearance at Northampton and Bristol Street Motors Trophy start against AFC Wimbledon ensuing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey are looking at all areas in the January transfer window with wingers an area of focus - and certainly likely to increase in importance if Martin moves on.

Chelsea loanee Tino Anjorin is still out with a hamstring issue, while Anthony Scully is building his comeback after knee surgery.

Mousinho said: ‘It’s early January (Martin’s contract ends). We’re going to wait and see how we are with wingers and how Josh does - then go from there.

‘We literally went from Josh being on trial and thinking there would be nothing for him, and we were pretty open about that in the press.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He was still training with us but all of sudden it went to having a couple of injuries with Tino off the back of Anthony Scully being long term and Gav having a couple of issues.

'So we thought it (a contract) was the right thing to do - and it turned out to be the right thing to do. We’ll see how it lands with the contract running out.