The Blues’ League One rivals have confirmed they have sold out their away allocation of tickets for the game on Saturday, November 11.

A request for additional seats was submitted to Pompey. However, with the Blues applying the finishing touches to ongoing work in the Milton End, they were unable to facilitate Charlton’s petition.

It, nevertheless, means the south Londoners will boast the second-highest away attendance at PO4 this season, with 1,991 Bristol Rovers fans travelling to the south coast on the opening day of the season.

That’s sure to create a fantastic atmosphere at Fratton Park, with home tickets for the much-anticipated fixture down to limited availability.

And what better way to end the Blues’ recent poor run against Michael Appleton’s men than to send a packed away end home quiet and empty-handed.

The last time Pompey supporters were able to do that against the Addicks was back in April 2005, when both clubs were in the Premier League. Goals from Yakubu, Steve Stone, Diomansy Kamara, Lomano LuaLua helped the hosts claim a 4-2 win.

The two sides have gone head-to-head at PO4 seven times since that top-flight encounter. However, the Blues have lost all seven of those games.

Pompey play host to Charlton at Fratton Park on Saturday, November 11

And, believe it or not, it gets worse for Pompey. Indeed, there’s only been three Blues wins in the 15 games contested between the two clubs since 2005. Charlton have won 10 of those, while one of the Fratton Park side’s victories came in the 2017-18 EFL Trophy!

Without wanting to tempt fate, Pompey are well placed to end that disappointing recent record.