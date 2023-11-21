Pompey are closing in on a return to action as they host Blackpool at Fratton Park on Saturday

Pompey have been stepping up their preparations for Saturday’s visit of Blackpool.

It’s been 10 days since the Blues were last in action because of the international break. So it was good to see how they are shaping up for this weekend's challenge thanks to some training ground footage supplied by the club.

Of course, the likes of Joe Morrell and Terry Devlin are still absent as they fulfil their remaining commitments with Wales and Northern Ireland under-21s respectively. But there was still plenty to learn from those present at the Pompey Health and Fitness Club in Hilsea.

Here’s four take-homes from the behind-the-scenes footage you can view for yourself on YouTube.

Marlon Pack

John Mousinho has been providing regular updates on Marlon Pack’s recovery from the ankle injury he sustained against Wigan on September 30. The issue - thanks to Charlie Wyke’s red-card challenge - has seen the club captain sit out the past nine games.

However, prior to the international break, Mousinho revealed his skipper was close, very close, to making his long-awaited return.

Now there’s proof, with the 32-year-old spotted joining his team-mates on the training pitch ahead of Saturday’s game.

There was a glimmer of hope that Pack could have been involved in the goalless draw against Charlton on November 11. That game obviously came soon as the former Cardiff and Bristol City ace played no part.

But with the midfielder a further 10 days down the road to recovery and looking determined to get back to work, surely he’s in contention to be involved against the Seasiders at the weekend.

Josh Martin

John Mousinho & Co clearly saw enough from the former Norwich and Barnsley winger to hand him a short-term contract at Fratton Park.

Those weeks training with the club paid off handsomely for the free agent, who recently moved to the area. But while the Blues know exactly what they’re going to get from the 22-year-old, he remains an unknown quantity as far as the Fratton faithful are concerned.

Mousinho resisted the urge to include the new-boy in last week’s Hampshire Senior Cup defeat to Folland Sports - and give fans their first glimpse of their latest new arrival.

Now supporters have something to fall back on as Martin appeared on the four-minute video clip posted on YouTube. There, he’s seen integrating with his new team-mates well and making the most of the bond he’s already established with the first-team players following his September link-up.

There’s a clip of him demonstrating his close ball control as he plays keepy-uppie with Alex Robertson and Christian Saydee, while there’s the odd clip of him getting stuck into some match drills.

In fairness, there’s not much - but it still advances what fans have seen so far of the latest addition to Pompey’s ranks. We’ll have to wait and see whether Saturday’s game provides us with another chance to check out what Martin has to offer.

Paddy Lane

Blink and you might have missed it, but there was a glimpse of Paddy Lane kitted out in training gear as he joined in the preparations for Blackpool.

The in-form winger had to withdraw himself from the Northern Ireland squad for their Euro 2024 qualifiers against Finland and Denmark respectively because of a calf injury.

That automatically concerned Pompey fans who are still coming to terms with news that Regan Poole (ACL) is out for the season and Tino Anjorin could be out until perhaps the new year with a hamstring complaint.

But maybe Lane’s injury isn’t too bad if he’s out on the grass with Pompey. We’ll find out more on Wednesday as John Mousinho talks to The News ahead of the Blackpool game.

Sean Raggett

Regan Poole’s omission for the rest of the season has come as a huge blow to Pompey. The summer signing has been a key man in Pompey’s pursuit of the League One title, with his defensive displays and eye for goal contributing to the Blues’ unbeaten start to their league season.

Luckily, Pompey have the likes of Sean Raggett to fall back on - a player who rarely lets the Blues down and will give 100 per cent guaranteed every second he spends on the pitch.

Blues fans have already been treated to a ‘Raggett rocket’ this season thanks to his stunning goal against Fulham under-21s in the EFL Trophy this season. And he was displaying yet more evidence of his eye for goal with some lovely finishes during Tuesday’s training session.