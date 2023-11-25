Portsmouth pain in Blackpool battering as Mousinho's side knocked off top

Pompey's unbeaten league run is flattened as they are knocked off the top of EFL League One by Blackpool.

Pompey are battered by Blackpool at Fratton. Pic: Jason Brown

Pompey’s 27-game unbeaten run in the league came to end in controversy and frustration as they were knocked off top spot against rampant Blackpool.

The Tangerines delivered a thoroughly deserved victory at Fratton Park with a runaway 4-0 success, but the home crowd were livid with referee Ollie Yates’ role in taking the game away from their team.

Old boy Owen Dale opened the scoring in the first half, but a 10-minute spell after the restart saw Jake Beesley double his side’s lead from a clear offside positon.

Yates then failed to give a penalty as Kenny Dougall appeared to catch Abu Kamara in the box, before Joe Morrell correctly walked for a second yellow card.

CJ Hamilton grabbed a deflected third with Albie Morgan firing home a fourth as Bolton went top on a miserable Fratton afternoon.

Pompey were punished for a poor start as Dale broke the deadlock in the ninth minute, as Jack Sparkes was easily beaten by CJ Hamilton, with the winger applying his first-time finish from the cross.

It looked like Abu Kamara had levelled eight minutes later, but Marvin Ekpiteta delivered a last-ditch tackle as the Norwich man pulled the trigger a few yards out.

Debut-boy Josh Martin then should have levelled in the 23rd minute when played clean through by Kamara, but Dan Grimsaw advanced and smothered his finish.

Ekpiteta then saw Grimshaw save his blushes with a superb reaction, as he diverted Sparkes’ cross towards goal.

Fratton Park was furious 11 minutes after the restart as the official gifted Blackpool a second goal.

Karamouko Dembele’s shot clearly hits Jake Beesley, who is credited with the goal, despite the Blackpool man clearly being offside and in the line of Will Norris’ vision.

The referee then sent the home fans apoplectic as he failed to give a strong penalty appeal as Kenny Dougall appeared to catch Kamara in the box - before correctly sending off Joe Morrell for a second yellow as he caught Dembele.

The game was put to bed 16 minutes from time as Hamilton got a deflected third, as his shot came off Conor Shaughnessy and beyond Norris.

And there was time for Morgan to compound the Blues’ misery three minutes from time as he smashed home a fine fourth from the edge of the box.