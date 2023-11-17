Danny Cowley was huge admirer of the now Blackpool forward during his time in charge at Fratton Park

Danny Cowley was a huge admirer of Kyle Joseph during his time as Pompey manager

He was a player Danny Cowley craved during his tenure as Pompey boss. He’s also a forward current Blues head coach John Mousinho knows plenty about, given their recent spell as Oxford United team-mates.

Now Kyle Joseph has timed his return from a frustrating hamstring injury to coincide with a visit to Fratton Park.

Signed by Blackpool from Swansea for an undisclosed fee in the summer, the highly-rated former U's and Cheltenham loanee has tasted just 10 minutes of League One football this season. That came against Bolton last Saturday as Joseph ended a three-month spell on the sidelines with a cameo appearance for Neil Crithcley’s promotion-chasing side.

The long-time ex-Blues target will get a further chance to top up his match minutes when the Seasiders host Matt Taylor's Shrewsbury at Bloomfield Road on Saturday. And that means the forward could be on track to really show the Fratton faithful why Cowley was determined to bring him to PO4 - a pursuit that eventually failed - when the Tangerines make the journey south on November 25.

Speaking about his recent injury problems and his return to action, Joseph said he was determined to make up for lost time and reward Blackpool for the faith they showed in him during the last transfer window.

The forward told the Blackpool Gazette: ‘I’ve not played a lot this season and that makes me want to go and play as many games as I can. There’s still plenty of fixtures left and I want to contribute in as many as possible.

‘There’s going to be a bit of pressure where I’ve got to prove myself, but I’m confident in my ability and my body. I bring high energy, running and pressing. I want to get goals and assists.

‘Looking in from the outside (in the summer), I was impressed by the direction the gaffer wants the club to go in and the type of players he wants to bring here.

‘It’s exactly what I want. I’m a young, hungry player and I want to take the club up to the Championship. I know there could be something special here.’

Blackpool are currently eighth in the League One table - 12 points behind leaders Pompey with a game extra played.

Cowley was keen on Joseph as he looked to add additional firepower to his ranks during the 2022 summer transfer window. He was desperate to bring thethen young Swans attacker to Fratton Park on a permanent deal - but that wasn’t something the Welsh outfit were prepared to sanction at that time, despite their interest in Marcus Harness.

In the end, Cowley landed Colby Bishop in a big-money move from Accrington and supplemented that impressive acquisition with loan deals for Joe Pigott and Dane Scarlett.