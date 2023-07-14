John Mousinho is counting the cost of pre-season injuries with seven presently sidelined for the Blues. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

While Gavin Whyte will not play tomorrow against the Hawks having been sidelined with illness all week.

Yengi damaged his ankle in training on Thursday, ruling him out of tonight’s 3-1 win over Gosport and tomorrow’s visit to the Hawks (1pm kick-off).

Also missing are Colby Bishop (ankle), Christian Saydee (ankle), Joe Rafferty (calf), Conor Shaunessy (ankle) and Tom Lowery (groin)

In addition, Josh Dockerill was forced off in the 51st minute at Privett Park after sustaining a knee injury which will be scanned on Monday.

John Mousinho is adamant most of those unavailable for friendlies are precautionary, with several having trained over the last few days.

But the loss of Yengi is viewed as likely to potentially span two weeks.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘We thought Kusini may be able to feature tonight, but he felt his ankle in training yesterday.

‘It was actually a bit of an awkward one going for a cross and we’re going to get a scan on Monday to see where he’s at.

‘I don’t think it’s serious, but it’s not a matter of days, it might be a week or two weeks.

‘I know that’s disappointing for everyone because they want to see him out on the pitch, but it’s not necessarily a precautionary one, there is an injury there.

‘With Josh, it’s not great. We aren’t entirely sure what it is yet, we’re going to get it scanned on Monday, but it didn’t look great when we were out there.

‘Unfortunately it’s one of those that looked quite painful and nasty, we will see what the physio team say over the weekend.

‘It was his knee and with the amount of time it took to get him back round, that is never a good sign.’

The clash with Gosport appeared to be heading for a 1-1 draw after Joe Morrell had levelled Rafa Ramos’ opener.

However, stoppage-time goals from substitutes Harry Jewitt-White and Destiny Ojo earned the Blues a dramatic 3-1 win.

Now they will face the Hawks tomorrow, although minus all those who missed the Privett Park encounter.

Mousinho added: ‘We look quite thin on the ground tonight, but it is more precautionary than anything else.

‘Colby has an ankle injury, he actually trained on Thursday and today, but it’s one we don’t want to risk over the weekend, particularly tomorrow on the 4G.

‘Christian Saydee is almost identical, he has an ankle injury and trained on Thursday and today and isn’t worth risking.

‘Conor Shaughnessy felt an old ankle injury so we won’t see him featuring over the weekend, but he is probably ahead of those other two in terms of training, even though he trained Thursday and today.

‘With Tom Lowery, we pulled him out of training Friday. We want to be careful with Tom based on his injury history last year and he was slightly feeling his groin - it’s much better to be cautious.

‘Joe Rafferty has a calf injury and hasn’t been training, but will hopefully reintegrate with the group next week.

