Pompey promotion rivals Oxford United could have an unwelcome distraction on their hands.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Reports have surfaced that U’s head coach Liam Manning has emerged as a leading candidate to replaced the sacked Nigel Pearson has Bristol City manager.

The link comes with Oxford second in the League One table – three points behind John Mousinho’s table-toppers and three better off than third-placed Bolton, who have a game in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bristol Live claims the Robins are keen to recruit a ‘progressive and attack-minded head coach’ as they look to adopt a different approach to that of Pearson.

Manning is seen as someone who can fulfil that brief, having led MK Dons to the 2021-22 League Two play-offs by playing attractive, expansive football. His impact at the Kassam Stadium has impressed, too, with the U’s in real danger of relegation when he replaced Karl Robinson in February.

Oxford were 17th and five points above the relegation zone at the time. Since then, Manning has taken the club from serious relegation candidates to one of the favourites for the current League One title.

Indeed, the U’s have already registered 10 wins this term – which is one fewer than the whole of last season – while they are just behind Barnsley (31) in terms of goals scored, with 28 to their name to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If City make their admiration official, there’s a chance this could destabilise everything Oxford have been building in recent months, gifting Pompey, Bolton, Barnsley & Co a boost in their hopes of reaching the Championship next season.

Oxford United boss Liam Manning

Manning was a serious contender for the Pompey job in January, after the Blues’ decision to part company with Danny Cowley.

Bristol City are currently 15th in the table with five wins from 14 league games.

Curtis Fleming will take charge of the Robins’ game against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday. However, an appointed is expected to be made before the following weekend’s trip to QPR.