Where Portsmouth sit in League One table based on the last 10 games: record compared to Bolton, Peterborough, Derby & rivals - gallery

Portsmouth were unbeaten in their first 16 games, but their league form has taken a slight dip since then.

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
Published 8th Jan 2024, 18:00 GMT
Updated 13th Jan 2024, 08:00 GMT

Portsmouth have enjoyed an excellent start to the season and they are currently the pace setters in League 1 with an impressive 53 points from 26 matches.

The South Coast giants stormed to the summit by going unbeaten in all of their opening 16 league games, but that imperious run ended on 25 November when they were thrashed 4-0 at home to promotion contenders Blackpool.

Since then Pompey have remained at the top of the table, although they have suffered two further league defeats in recent weeks in away trips to Bristol Rovers and Cheltenham Town.

But how does Portsmouth’s record in the last 10 games compare to the rest of the division and have the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough and Derby been able to bridge the gap at the top of the table in recent weeks?

Here’s all you need to know. (Data courtesy of footy.stats.com)

5 points (Getty Images)

1. Fleetwood Town

5 points (Getty Images)

6 points (Getty Images)

2. Carlisle United

6 points (Getty Images)

7 points (Getty Images)

3. Wycombe

7 points (Getty Images)

8 points (Getty Images)

4. Burton Albion

8 points (Getty Images)

