Portsmouth were unbeaten in their first 16 games, but their league form has taken a slight dip since then.

Portsmouth have enjoyed an excellent start to the season and they are currently the pace setters in League 1 with an impressive 53 points from 26 matches.

The South Coast giants stormed to the summit by going unbeaten in all of their opening 16 league games, but that imperious run ended on 25 November when they were thrashed 4-0 at home to promotion contenders Blackpool.

Since then Pompey have remained at the top of the table, although they have suffered two further league defeats in recent weeks in away trips to Bristol Rovers and Cheltenham Town.

But how does Portsmouth’s record in the last 10 games compare to the rest of the division and have the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough and Derby been able to bridge the gap at the top of the table in recent weeks?