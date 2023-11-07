There's been plenty of news for Pompey fans to digest over the past few hours

Pompey have been chosen to play in front of live TV cameras again.

Fresh from their FA Cup appearance against Chesterfield on ITV on Sunday, John Mousinho’s side can now look forward to playing in front of a Sky Sports audience next month.

The broadcaster have decided to showcase the Blues’ home game against Bolton Wanderers. The only snag is the game, which was scheduled to be played on Saturday, December 9, will now kick off at 8pm on Monday, December 11.

The fixture will be Pompey’s second Sky Sports appearance of the season, after their 1-0 win against Exeter back in August was also broadcast live. At present, the table-topping Blues are six points clear of third-placed Bolton, who have played a game less.

Pompey and Ian Evatts’s side squared up on three occasions last season, with the Trotters securing home wins in both the league and the EFL Trophy. Both of those games were played in January as the Blues searched for a new head coach following Danny Cowley’s sacking. The third meeting, played at Fratton Park in February, saw Pompey run out 3-1 winners.

Title rivals lose boss to the Championship

Pompey rivals Oxford United are on the hunt for a new boss. That’s after Liam Manning’s much-anticipated move to Championship side Bristol City was confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

The 38-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal at Ashton Gate and departs the U’s after less than eight months.

His Kassam Stadium exit will come as a huge blow to Oxford as they have been pushing the Blues hard at the top of the League One table. They sit just three points behind Pompey in the league standings and had been reinvented under Manning.

When he took over in March, the U’s were 17th in the table and five points above the relegation zone. Manning won 14 of his 29 matches in charge and leaves the Kassam Stadium with a 48.28 win percentage.

Oxford’s next League One game is away to Leyton Orient on Saturday. They host Chelsea Under-21s in the EFL Trophy tonight.

Charlton handed Pompey ticket boost

Charlton Athletic have been handed a boost ahead of their trip to Fratton Park on Saturday.

Just weeks after selling out their away allocation of 1,629 tickets for the much-anticipated PO4 fixture, it’s been confirmed that an extra 524 seats in the Milton End have been made available for the Addicks.

Tickets went on sale on Tuesday. And if they are snapped up, as expected, then it means Pompey will welcome their biggest away following of the season to Fratton Park. Indeed, Chartlon’s anticipated away following of 2,153 will exceed the 1,991 fans that accompanied Bristol Rovers on the opening day of the season.