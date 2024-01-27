Pompey are aiming to build momentum and protect their table-topping position in League One at Port Vale today.

After the success at Fleetwood ended a run of one league victory in six, the aim is to fend off a congested battle to reach the Championship.

We've used the boffins at FootballWP to predict how the campaign will unfold from here on - and whether the Fratton faithful will be celebrating come the end of the campaign!