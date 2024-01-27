News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Portsmouth, Bolton, Derby, Peterborough and others intriguing finishes in predicted League One table

The News has used FootballWP's supercomputer to assess where Portsmouth supporters can expect to finish in League One this season

By Charlie Marsden
Published 27th Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT

Pompey are aiming to build momentum and protect their table-topping position in League One at Port Vale today.

After the success at Fleetwood ended a run of one league victory in six, the aim is to fend off a congested battle to reach the Championship.

We've used the boffins at FootballWP to predict how the campaign will unfold from here on - and whether the Fratton faithful will be celebrating come the end of the campaign!

Predicted points: 29

1. 24. Fleetwood

Predicted points: 29

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 32

2. 23. Carlisle

Predicted points: 32

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 36

3. 22. Exeter

Predicted points: 36

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 45

4. 21. Cheltenham

Predicted points: 45

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthLeague One