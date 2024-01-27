Portsmouth, Bolton, Derby, Peterborough and others intriguing finishes in predicted League One table
The News has used FootballWP's supercomputer to assess where Portsmouth supporters can expect to finish in League One this season
Pompey are aiming to build momentum and protect their table-topping position in League One at Port Vale today.
After the success at Fleetwood ended a run of one league victory in six, the aim is to fend off a congested battle to reach the Championship.
We've used the boffins at FootballWP to predict how the campaign will unfold from here on - and whether the Fratton faithful will be celebrating come the end of the campaign!