Peterborough are in flying form with their pacy attacking talent wreaking havoc on League One defences.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Darragh MacAnthony has fired a warning to League One’s promotion contenders as his club hit form.

The Peterborough owner believes his side’s ‘frightening’ attacking options are now showing their worth, as their season accelerates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Ferguson’s side are now on a run of one loss in 11 in League One - and a single defeat in 16 in 90 minutes across all competitions.

The Posh’s attacking options of Ricky-Jade Jones, Kwame Poku, Ephron Mason-Clark and Joel Randall are fuelling MacAnthony’s optimism, with Jonson Clarke-Harris operating from the bench.

Speaking on The Hard Truth - Inside the Football Industry podcast after Peterborough’s 5-0 win over Cambridge, MacAnthony said: ‘I enjoyed watching how we played and how we just decimated the opposition. It doesn’t matter if it was Cambridge or Blackpool two weeks ago.

‘I was happy for the players and management team. They’re a young team who played with pride, energy and skill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Listening to their (Cambridge’s) manager talk about us afterwards, you like to hear accolades like that - that’s the best we’ve played, that’s the quickest front line in the league.

‘We have a front four who are frightening when they play together. If the manager picks them every game, they will win 90 per cent of the games.

‘They didn’t play together on Tuesday against Wigan, but were back together on Saturday.

Poku, Ricki, Ephron Mason Clark and Randall - they could go anywhere they want to go. Touch wood they stay fit and together.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough overcame Salford in an FA Cup replay after their Cambridge success, but had a rare defeat before that romp against Wigan - a result MacAnthony was not overly concerned about.

He added: ‘We’re playing really well.

‘We lost to Wigan on Tuesday and the best compliment from watching us was Wigan rarely wanted to leave their own half.

‘We really are that team now who are starting to frighten the life out of the opposition. Teams want to just hit us on the break. It’s all about stopping us and not beating us - then we beat ourselves.

‘We dominated the game against Wigan and, fair play, they took their two chances. It was one of them games where you weren’t massively angry, it was just like “we should have won that game comfortably”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It happens with a young team, so it was “let’s see how they respond on Saturday”. The unbeaten won ended on Tuesday, so let’s start another on Saturday.

‘We’re now the joint highest scorers in League One. With the xG this was coming - the goals were coming.