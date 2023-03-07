Tom Lowery.

The fans’ favourite comes in for Michael Jacobs at Oakwell, in the one change from the win at Cambridge.

That means Lowery starts his first league outing since the draw against Plymouth on September 17.

Lowery’s only other appearance was as a sub in the FA Cup win at Hereford in November, until he made his return in the second half at Cambridge on Saturday.

Otherwise, John Mousinho goes with the same 18 who travelled to the Abbey Stadium at the weekend.

Pompey: Macey; Rafferty, Raggett, Towler, Ogilvie; Tunnicliffe, Morrell; Dale, Lowery, Scarlett, Bishop.