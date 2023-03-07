News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth boost as favourite handed first league start in six months at Barnsley

Tom Lowery is handed his first league start for six months at Barnsley.

By Jordan Cross
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 6:51pm
The fans’ favourite comes in for Michael Jacobs at Oakwell, in the one change from the win at Cambridge.

That means Lowery starts his first league outing since the draw against Plymouth on September 17.

Lowery’s only other appearance was as a sub in the FA Cup win at Hereford in November, until he made his return in the second half at Cambridge on Saturday.

Otherwise, John Mousinho goes with the same 18 who travelled to the Abbey Stadium at the weekend.

Pompey: Macey; Rafferty, Raggett, Towler, Ogilvie; Tunnicliffe, Morrell; Dale, Lowery, Scarlett, Bishop.

Subs: Oluwayemi, Bernard, Thompson, Jacobs, Lane, Hackett, Pigott.

