The Blues have embarked on a summer overhaul of all three playing surfaces at the Hilsea venue.

An annual renovation programme to replace training pitches at the Pompey Health & Fitness Club has become common practice during close season.

However, the Blues have this year increased funding in attempts to improve drainage and substructure, with a new contractor also appointed to oversee the project.

Work initially began on pitch one and also the under-18’s area towards the end of the season, ensuring both will be ready for use when pre-season starts on June 26.

In addition, work on pitch two commenced at the end of last week – and is anticipated to be completed by mid-July

And Rich Hughes believes the improvements will provide Pompey’s players with better training pitch facilities.

Pompey’s sporting director told The News: ‘We had a bit of pain in terms of everyone moving onto one pitch at one point before the end of the season, but felt it was really important.

The under-18's pitch, at the back of Pompey's training ground, began towards the end of the season. It will be ready for pre-season on June 26.

‘The idea is to rectify the drainage problems, it does get quite a lot of standing water on it, although I don’t think it’s a quick fix.

‘We’ve tried to give ourselves the best chance of those pitches being in the best condition for when we return for pre-season training.

‘The pitches are replaced every year, but this time around we’ve done it quite early as we felt it was important to hit the ground running from day one of pre-season.

‘Renovations on pitch one, by the road, started at the end of March, which ensures that surface will be fit and comfortably ready for when the boys come back for pre-season.

Work on pitch two at Pompey's training ground began at the end of last week - and is set for completion in mid-July.

‘We have done work on the under-18s pitch putting in extra drainage and irrigation, while there will be sprinkler systems in the goalie area outside the Portakabin.

‘Pitch two, which is the middle one and can be seen from the gym, is a few weeks behind. That was ripped up at the end of last week. It will be ready by the middle of July.

‘Regardless, both the under-18s and the first-team will have pitches ready for the pre-season return on June 26.’

Mousinho’s predecessor Danny Cowley had previously criticised the quality of Pompey’s training pitches in terms of drainage.

Although Hughes, who arrived at Pompey in October, insists there has been little disruption during his time at the club.

He added: ‘With the bank on the far side, water tends to run down, so you have to make sure the drainage is right.

‘But, in my time here, we’ve only not been able to get onto the pitches a couple of times – and that was probably more frost than rain.

‘Certainly there was the cold snap before the trip to Accrington (December 9), while I remember the Monday before going to Fleetwood (January 24) we weren’t able to get on the pitches because they were frozen.

