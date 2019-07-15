Portsmouth-born ace seals lengthy agreement with Premier League Chelsea

Mason Mount has agreed a new five-year deal with Chelsea.

The former Purbrook Park School student has sealed a lengthy new agreement with the Premier League big hitters.

Mount looks set for his Premier League breakthrough next season, after a campaign working with their new boss Frank Lampard while on loan in the Championship.

The 20-year-old, who has often spoke of pride at his Portsmouth roots, outlined his desire to now make the first-team grade at Stamford Bridge.

Mount told chelseafc.com ‘It’s a massively proud moment for myself and my family.

'I joined this club at six years old and it was always my goal to play for the first team one day.

'I’m really looking forward to the coming season now and working hard to have an impact here at Chelsea. I’ve been at the club for a long time already and hopefully I’ll stay for a long time to come.’