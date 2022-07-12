Portsmouth borrow four Bristol City players during 120-minute pre-season friendly against Robins

The Blues borrowed four of their hosts’ up-and-coming players to fulfil a fixture that was played over 120 minutes.

Teenagers Prince Henry, Callum Wood, Omar Taylor-Clarke and Zac Bell all featured for the visitors at the Robins High Performance Centre, with the inexperienced quartet coming on for the latter stages of a game that finished goalless.

In a way itwas reminiscent of last year’s pre-season friendly between the two clubs, when Pompey were allowed to field Marlee Francois – who started the day on Bristol City’s bench but ended it in a Blues shirt and netting the equaliser in a 3-3 draw.

However, there was no unfamiliar name on the scoresheet this time around – or even a familiar one for that matter – as both teams cancelled each other out during two hours of football in exhausting heat.

In total Blues boss Danny Cowley fielded 23 players – included one triallist.

But he was handed a selection problem before the game had even begun, with Marcus Harness withdrawn from the starting XI as an injury precaution.

That meant the winger trained with Denver Hume and Reeco Hackett on an adjoining pitch at City’s training base as they continue to step up their respective recoveries from injury.

Joe Rafferty made his debut in the second half against Bristol City but was replaced by Robins youngster Zac Bell as the 120-minute game entered it's final stages Picture: Rogan/Fever Pitch

Harness’ replacement, Jayden Reid, also had to go off in the first period following a clash of heads.

Meanwhile, the Pompey travelling party was without Sean Raggett and Joe Morrell as they recover from knocks. Kieron Freeman was also absent as he looks set to leave Fratton Park.

Blues new-boy Joe Rafferty made his debut, coming on after 69 minutes at right-back for Zak Swanson.

But with the 28-year-old playing catch-up fitness-wise, he was replaced by home youngster Bell as the game progressed past the 100-minute mark.