Pompey are not in a ‘huge rush’ to settle the future of promising Koby Mottoh.

That’s the message from John Mousinho as the 12-goal attacker approaches the end of his two-year Fratton Park scholarship.

The 17-year-old is regarded as the brightest prospect of the current Academy crop, reflected by five Blues first-team appearances in cup competitions this season.

Promising Koby Mottoh has made five first-team appearance for Pompey this season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Mottoh, who was previously at Arsenal, is on track to finish as the under-18s’ top scorer for consecutive years, despite primarily operating on the right flank.

Yet Pompey are continuing to assess whether to offer the pacy youngster either a third-year scholarship or professional terms once he graduates this summer.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Koby, in terms of the way he has performed in the youth-team, has been really good. He also recently won the league’s November goal of the month, which is really pleasing as it was on his left foot.

‘We are keeping an eye on his progress, but it’s just about trying to get him as much exposure to the first-team as possible, which is difficult because we are already operating with five wingers.

‘That has been tough for Koby. When he’s got his opportunities I thought he has been pretty good in the times he has played for the first-team this season. It was very tough against Wimbledon to make much of an impact and I won’t judge him on that.

‘For anyone that came in and sat on the bench at the age of 16, he has made pretty good progress this year and will definitely be a consideration for a pro contract for us.

‘We have to make sure it’s the right thing for Koby, the right thing for the football club, we’re not under any pressure at the moment to make that decision.

‘At the moment it’s not something that is on my radar. It will definitely be on the academy’s radar, they will then present to us a bit later this season when we are looking at making those decisions, then we’ll go from there.

‘We made the decisions around March last year, so we’re not in a huge rush.’

Following the Christmas break, the Academy returned to action at Newport County in the Youth Alliance League on Saturday.

Mottoh netted a penalty in a 4-0 victory for Sam Hudson’s side, despite being reduced to 10 men through Luke Staight’s first-half dismissal.

It took the right winger’s tally to 12 goals in 14 games this season, following on from 15 goals last term.

Mousinho added: ‘At the moment, without the cups now, Koby has to do as much as he possibly can in the Academy to catch the eye.