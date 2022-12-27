The striker was handed his first League One start for more than two months when the Blues visited Exeter on Boxing Day.

Despite a frustrating goalless draw and Pompey having now gone 383 minutes without a league goal, the head coach afterwards praised Pigott’s display.

Nonetheless, the loanee has been consistently overlooked for first-team duty in league action, with Cowley’s preference being Colby Bishop and Dane Scarlett when available.

As a consequence, Pigott has started just four times and appeared off the bench on 12 occasions in League One for the Blues.

And despite Ipswich not possessing a recall option in the season-long agreement, inevitably it still throws up the possibility of the 29-year-old ending up back at Portman Road halfway through.

Cowley told The News: ‘We hope Joe doesn’t leave, we don’t want any of our players to leave.

‘Our aim is to try to get better in the January period – and that’s what we’re focused on doing.

Joe Pigott was handed a rare Pompey league start for the Boxing Day trip to Exeter. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘It’s much easier to get better if you can keep your best players and add to them.

‘I thought Joe did well against Exeter, his hold-up and link play was good, he brought others into the game, he was really intelligent with his movement. He did a good job for the team.

‘He had a really good performance against Stevenage recently and we’ve been looking for the opportunity against the right opponent – and we felt Exeter was the right time.

‘Joe certainly got some rough treatment (from Exeter), but that’s the nature of the number nine in League One.’

Circumstances dictate Pigott must lose his place against Ipswich on Thursday.

Being a loanee from the Tractor Boys, he is unable to face his parent club, ensuring he cannot be under consideration for the Fratton Park encounter.

In the meantime, there are other games on the horizon, with Charlton visiting on New Year’s Day.

Cowley added: ‘Joe needs to keep working.

‘We know he has some super strengths in terms of his hold-up, link and goal threat, and he’s working really hard for the team against the ball.

