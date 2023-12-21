The former Crewe man has played just 45 minutes of first-team action this season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho has downplayed concerns over Tom Lowery’s latest injury fear.

The midfielder had been pencilled in for a comeback in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy clash with AFC Wimbledon following four-and-a-half months out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, on the Friday before the Fratton Park fixture, Lowery complained of a tight half, prompting the Blues to pull him out of first-team duty as a precaution.

It meant only Anthony Scully made his anticipated comeback against the League Two side on Tuesday evening, appearing at half-time in the 5-2 embarrassment.

Lowery had undergone knee surgery after sustaining ligament damage on the opening day of the season against Bristol Rovers.

But Mousinho is confident the 25-year-old’s latest absence is purely short-term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The News: ‘Tom got a little tight calf on Friday, so nothing too severe. We just wanted to protect him for Tuesday, we didn’t think it was worth the risk.

‘It’s nothing that's going to keep him out for too long, but with Tom you want to make sure you manage him properly, especially after last season.

‘Maybe this weekend might be a step too far, but I would be surprised if he’s not available at some point over Christmas.

‘It has nothing to do with the previous injury, that was a knee injury, this was a tight calf. Although it could be something to do with it because of the fact if you come back from injury sometimes, you overcompensate here and there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s just part of coming back from injury. Unfortunately sometimes you pick up some small little niggles, hopefully he gets over this one quickly.’

Meanwhile, Zak Swanson was forced off in the 68th minute of the Wimbledon defeat with an injury concern.

He was replaced by Harry Jewitt-White at right-back, with the scoreline already 4-2 to the visitors by that stage.

Pompey are now assessing the ex-Arsenal man, who had been handed only his third start in their last 12 matches in all competitions.