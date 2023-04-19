News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth boss addresses potential squad rotation for final matches after admitting play-off defeat

John Mousinho is weighing up handing first-team opportunities to fringe players after conceding Pompey’s play-off challenge is over.

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 19th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

Following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Oxford United, the Blues are seven points off sixth-placed Bolton with three games remaining.

Although mathematically still possible to catch them, realistically Pompey will remain in League One for a seventh successive season.

With 13 out-of-contract players this summer and five loanees in his squad, it presents the chance to have a look at others in the first-team during remaining weeks.

And Mousinho admitted it's a possibility he’s contemplating.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘It looks like the play-offs are beyond us now.

‘My message to the lads in the dressing room was obviously in the context of what we needed, Tuesday night was a real disappointment.

‘While we aren’t going to go away and be happy with a point. With any other time going to Oxford and performing and taking the point, if you do that away and are winning games at home then you’re right in the mix.

John Mousinho admits Pompey's play-off ambition is now over following a fourth successive draw. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty ImagesJohn Mousinho admits Pompey's play-off ambition is now over following a fourth successive draw. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
‘I’m not sure of selection for the last three games yet. First of all you have to make sure you respect the integrity of the league and play those games properly, which we will.

‘It might give us the opportunity to have a look at a couple of the other players, but we haven’t discussed that yet.

‘We'll have a look at that over the next couple of days and see how that pans out.’

Certainly there’s an argument to bench loan players and instead allocate first-team minutes to promising youngsters at the club.

Regardless, Mousinho has pledged they won’t allow players to wind down, with fixtures against Accrington, Derby and Wycombe remaining.

He added: ‘It was a big ask to make the play-offs even at the start of Tuesday night and you have to make sure things don’t peter out.

‘That’s what we’ll stress as coaching staff and, considering how professional the lads are in there, I'm sure they won’t allow that to happen.

‘We’ll still train hard, training with intensity, and ensure we go into games and attack them.’

