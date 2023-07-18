Although John Mousinho won’t be making a decision on Liam Vincent’s future until later in pre-season.

Since arriving from Bromley for an undisclosed fee in June 2021, the left-back’s time on the south coast has been spent either injured or away on loan.

Most recently he enjoyed an impressive spell with Worthing during the second half of last season, while another loan yielded a hat-trick for Hampton & Richmond.

Indeed, he has featured in both roles during the summer friendly programme so far – and even has a makeshift forward.

Now Pompey are weighing up the next stage of Vincent’s development.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Liam has done pretty well in pre-season, on Friday against Gosport was probably one of his best performances from left-back.

Liam Vincent has featured in all four of Pompey's friendlies this summer. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘He got forward pretty well a few times in the first-half, but we’d like to see a bit more of that final product in the final third, just sorting his feet out and getting his crosses in.

‘The one thing we know about Liam is he has a really nice left foot and we want to see more of it, we want him getting into those positions, crossing the ball, and giving a bit more attacking contribution.

‘I’m not entirely sure what the situation is regarding whether to send Liam on another loan. We’re going to get through this week first, we certainly don’t have enough bodies around to think about what loans look like.

‘Like I’ve said all the way through, everybody’s vying for a place in the first-team, so I don’t want to pigeonhole anyone and say they are definitely going out on loan.

‘Certainly not until a bit later in pre-season.’

Pompey, of course, aren’t short of left-backs at present, with Connor Ogilvie, Jack Sparkes and Denver Hume also on their books.

In addition, Academy prospect Harvey Laidlaw supplied the cross for Destiny Ojo’s matchwinner against the Hawks on Saturday, albeit as a left-winger rather than his usual position.

Mousinho added: ‘Midfield is still a possibility for Liam.

‘At the moment we are very strong in that left-back area, we have four in the building and I also think Harvey Laidlaw has done well, so there’s plenty of competition there.

‘With Liam’s attacking attributes, I can certainly see him playing higher up the pitch at some point.