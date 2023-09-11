Watch more videos on Shots!

The Blues headed into the international break off the back of an impressive 3-1 success over Peterborough.

The increasingly-popular Christian Saydee was one of the stars of that result, operating just behind Colby Bishop in a number 10 role.

Latest Blues signing Anjorin was not available for that match-day squad, yet he will undoubtedly be involved in Saturday’s return to action at Derby (September 16).

Yet it leaves Mousinho with an intriguing selection dilemma.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘If I rewind to some of the early weeks of the season, you might be thinking “How you get Zak Swanson into the side?”.

‘Zak came into the side against Peterborough because the opportunity had come along – and I thought he was brilliant in that match.

‘Tino’s opportunity will definitely come because things will probably change between now and Derby – and things will definitely change as we go on during the season.

Pompey boss John Mousinho has the selection dilemma of fitting Tino Anjorin into a winning side. Picture: Catherine Ivill, Getty Images

‘Our focus will be making sure we have plenty of options. Tino will give us another one of those options and that’s an exciting thing to happen.

‘Tino is slightly different to Christian Saydee, he can probably play as an eight as well as a 10, while has played for Chelsea as a holding midfield player as well because of the quality he possesses.

‘If you see him in the flesh he’s a big lad and has that physical capability, so Tino is well capable of anywhere in the middle of the park.

‘Although probably the higher up the pitch the better for him.’

Certainly there will have to be one change at Pride Park, with Joe Morrell serving a one-match ban.

And Mousinho is delighted with his selection options throughout the side.

He added: ‘To be honest, we felt like we’ve had good options this season.

‘Sometimes injuries and suspensions have changed that, but we do feel we’re in a good position with the squad to be able to make 11 changes.