Nonetheless, the head coach has pinpointed the Blues’ squad strength as the driving force behind their march to the top of League One.

Irrespective of Kusini Yengi, Tom Lowery and Anthony Scully having lengthy absences, with Christian Saydee also recently sidelined, Pompey continue to lead the table.

Indeed, the Blues have delved deep into their squad to shrug off such losses and maintain a strong start to the campaign.

It reflects favourably on the strength in depth, having recruited 14 players over the summer transfer window.

And with Saydee now fit and Zak Swanson available following the passing of his mother, Mousinho has been served with tough choices over who to include at the DW Stadium.

He told The News: ‘The squad is big enough to cope, that’s the whole point.

‘Injuries or (availability) circumstances can explain certain parts of the performance, but I will never use it as an excuse because that’s the whole point of having the squad. Hopefully we have two players for every position to deputise when players are out.

Anthony Scully has been among three long-term injuries for Pompey this season - but the Blues have still risen to the top of League One. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘It feels like we’ve had the injuries all at once. Prior to the Derby game, we had a decent squad to pick from, I was leaving 2-3 pros out every week in terms of the squad.

‘In addition to injuries, there were times we had the three of them not involved – say Ryley Towler and Ben Stevenson – so we felt we were in a good position.

‘It was only last week through a set of unique circumstances, with Zak and suspensions, when it felt slightly thin.

‘In our toughest time this season, we still had 18 fit pros ready to go for Derby, Barnsley and Lincoln.

‘This weekend it’s looking like back to how it was, where we’re going to have to leave players out of the squad, but it’s a much better decision for us as a coaching staff to have to make than not.

‘With players now coming back, we’re just going to have a bit more of a headache for Wigan.’

The Blues released 10 players in the summer, while five loanees returned to their parent clubs.

And Mousinho is convinced this present squad is superior in quality.

He added: ‘It wasn’t necessarily squad size last year because we had a big squad, it was how comfortable we felt with the players that would be coming in behind.

‘That was the big theme of all the recruitment over the summer, making sure we had that squad assembled with two players in every position all competing for a spot – and we would be comfortable chopping and changing those lads.