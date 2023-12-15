The left-back has made 30 appearances since joining in a £200,000 deal in January 2021

John Mousinho admits Denver Hume has held talks with other clubs as his Fratton Park exit nears.

And it’s entirely with Pompey’s blessing as they target finally offloading the former Sunderland defender in next month’s transfer window.

Mousinho expects the 25-year-old to end his miserable two-year stay on the south coast when the January window opens.

With just one appearance and two squad outings all season for the League One leaders, it represents an inevitable parting of the ways.

Yet despite Hume staying put in the previous window, having turned down the likes of Swindon and Grimsby, Pompey are hopeful of a mutually-beneficial separation this time around.

Mousinho told The News: ‘One player whose future at the football club has been pretty well defined over the last few months is Denver Hume.

‘We would like to find him a new home if possible, we want to make sure that’s right for him and right for the football club. That’s been pretty public.

‘We need to find a place where he can settle and play football because, despite being limited in his appearances this season, he’s still a good player capable of affecting teams.

‘League One is probably his level, it depends on what is out there, so we want to help him find that and restart his career. He is a promising young lad.

‘It is no secret we were looking for both parties to move on in the summer and, since then, plenty of conversations have been had between Denver, his agent and other football clubs. We are open about that, there’s no point trying to hide behind it.

‘Come January, a lot will change. Some teams don’t need a left-back at the moment - and will all of a sudden on January 1.

‘Everybody knows what his situation is with Pompey and I’m sure there will be plenty of interest.’

Despite Hume expected to leave in January, he's in the frame to feature in next week’s Bristol Street Motors clash with AFC Wimbledon.

Having started last month’s 2-1 win at Leyton Orient in the same competition, Mousinho wouldn’t have any hesitation in also selecting the left-back for Tuesday night.

He added: ‘Denver’s in the frame to play on Tuesday night. He has been unlucky, there has been no doubt about that, with Connor Ogilvie and Jack Sparkes ahead of him.

‘He came in against Leyton Orient in the previous round and played well, while was on the bench against Burton (in League One) as well.