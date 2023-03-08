The Blues head coach felt the 3-1 reverse at Oakwell was a fair reflection of the gap between the two in-form sides at present.

Pompey paid for a weak first half, which saw two goals shipped in three minutes before Mousinho’s side retreated into their shells.

A rally of sorts ensued before Devante Cole put the game out of reach and Barnsley saw the victory home.

Pompey’s form has been impressive since Mousinho’s arrival in January, with six wins, two draws and three defeats the record.

Of those pushing for the play-offs, Bolton were impressively dismissed last week at Fratton Park.

Otherwise, the promotion contenders have come out on top - showing the gap Pompey still have to bridge.

Mousinho said: ‘It’s a game we’ve lost, so we brush ourselves off and go again on Saturday.

‘People have been talking about ‘make or break’, I don’t see it that way.

‘There’s plenty of points to play for, but this is probably a fair indicator of where we are.

‘We’ve lost to Plymouth, Peterborough and Barnsley.

‘We maybe could’ve come away from Peterborough and Plymouth with a point, if it wasn’t a fair reflection of the game.

‘This result was about right. It’s a good reflection of where we are as a whole.’

Despite the realism about where Pompey stand, the recent haul from Mousinho’s side offers solace for the head coach.

And a busy period on the horizon offers further opportunity to continue the points harvest.

Mousinho added: ‘If you look at this whole period we’re embarking upon in terms of games.

‘We did Cheltenham, Bolton, Cambridge and Barnsley.

‘If I’d said to you at the start of those games we’d come away with nine points, you’d probably take it.

‘We’re greedy and want to come away with all 12 and give that to the fans.

‘It’s not terminal, though, even if it feels like that at times.