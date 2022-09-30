The Blues head to Portman Road on Saturday in a top-of-the-table clash with Kieran McKenna’s side.

Pompey remain the only undefeated team left in League One this season, but that proud record faces its stiffest challenge yet when they venture to Suffolk.

With Plymouth newly-installed leaders following their win over the Tractor Boys last Sunday, Ipswich and Pompey are second and third respectively.

Curiously the pair find themselves level on points, goal difference, goals scored and goals against – although Cowley’s men have a game in hand.

Regardless, the Fratton faithful will learn plenty about their side on Saturday when pitched against the pre-season promotion favourites.

Cowley told The News: ‘Everybody in the division anticipates Ipswich making the automatic promotion places.

‘It’s the players they have, how well coached they are, the way they have started the season. If you finish close to Ipswich then you’ll probably have had a very good season.

‘They’re probably doing it in a different way to us, they’ve had the opportunity to recruit some of the best players from their rivals, such as taking Marcus Harness from us.

‘He was a key player last year, it wouldn’t have been our preference to sell to one of our rivals, of course.

‘But when we looked at the finances involved and the rewards for us, we decided to focus on us rather than worry about our opponents. It was a really good piece of business for us and allowed us to improve as a team.

‘Ipswich have good players, not just top players in this division, but are able to take top players from the division above as well.

‘They are doing it in a slightly different way from us, it’s a slightly different strategy, we know what we’re trying to achieve and every club has different ways of trying to be successful.

‘But we are a team which is a work in progress, we’re trying to improve every day.’

Pompey’s last visit to Portman Road was a goalless draw in March 2022 during an improved second half of the season for Cowley’s men.

Although the last Fratton End encounter resulted in a 4-0 hammering at the hands of the visitors in October 2021, then managed by Paul Cook.

Cowley added: ‘Kieran McKenna came in and installed his principles quite quickly.

‘They are a team which want to play through the thirds, want to dominate the ball and ask you a lot of questions defensively.

‘They tend to be a hybrid of a 3-4-2-1 or 4-2-3-1 and are very flexible with their formations, which naturally asks different questions of you defensively,

‘We went there last year and were pleased with our performance, particularly against the ball, but didn’t quite ask them as many questions as we would have liked offensively.’

