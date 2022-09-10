Portsmouth boss' big prediction over what lies ahead for winger linked with Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City, Preston North End, Derby County, Hibs & Co
Pompey fans are set to see Ronan Curtis operating at full throttle this season.
Danny Cowley believes his attacker will be able to put all the speculation over his future to bed and focus on the job of helping the Blues to the Championship.
Curtis was set to depart Fratton Park this summer, with the likes of SPL side Hibs among those keeping tabs on his progress.
There was also interest on the continent for the 26-year-old, who has been linked with teams such as Blackburn, Cardiff, Preston and Derby in his four years at Fratton Park.
Curtis is in the final year of his contract, paving the way for him to potentially leave as a free agent next summer.
But after a positive start to the season, Cowley has no reservations about him putting away the constant chatter about his future.
He said: ‘I’ve been really pleased with Ronan’s impact.
‘He’s got four goals and could’ve had a couple more.
‘He always puts himself forward and I think he’s had a significantly better start than this time last year. That’s a positive for everybody.
‘I don’t think Ronan is necessarily a big thinker, so I don’t think that (putting all the transfer talk to one side) will necessarily be too much of a challenge for him.
‘He’s very focussed on his football and Ronan’s natural instinct is to fight. He’s a fighter.
‘So he’s in the last year of his contract and my feeling is we’re going to see the best of him.’
Curtis knows he will have to maintain his level of performance moving forward, with the former Derry CIty man facing some of the toughest competition for his place he’s encountered in his time at Fratton Park.
Josh Koroma has arrived on loan from Huddersfield for the season, to give Pompey eight players to pick from in attacking areas.
The likes of Michael Jacobs and Reeco Hackett can also be deployed in Curtis’ preferred position down the left flank, although the Republic of Ireland international has also led the front line this term.
Cowley added: ‘Josh Koroma has trained brilliantly and we have Michael Jacobs as well.
‘So we have some good competition.
‘There’s eight attacking players and that’s what we really wanted.