The Blues were on the receiving end of a 94th-minute winner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A gutted John Mousinho nursed late Pompey heartbreak and insisted: ‘We looked more likely to win it’.

The Blues were undone in the 94th minute, when Luke Thomas pounced at the far post to seal a 2-1 triumph for Bristol Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paddy Lane had earlier levelled with 16 minutes remaining as Pompey continued to threaten and finished strongly, with Christian Saydee, in particular, spurning two glorious chances.

Yet from that potentially strong position, it was Matt Taylor’s men who snatched it at the death, inflicting their first league away defeat of the campaign.

John Mousinho was gutted after Pompey suffered late defeat at Bristol Rovers. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The Blues’ head coach told The News: ‘The nature of the defeat makes it really disappointing, especially for the fact we conceded so late on having been the side for the last 15-20 minutes that looked the more likely to win.

‘When we take the performance overall, it was up and down.

‘We controlled the game largely in the first half without really creating anything and the disappointment there was the quality in the final third. We got ourselves in good positions and crossed the ball behind the goal, putting it into the goalkeeper's hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘At half-time, while I felt we were comfortable, we hadn’t really threatened the goal except for one header from Colby. Apart from that we hadn’t done enough.

‘At the start of the second half we made a few rash decisions and allowed Bristol Rovers to get going, we allowed the crowd to get on top, and conceded the goal from a really good free-kick.

‘After that the reaction was brilliant and once we got the equaliser I felt we would go on to win. I know it doesn't matter now, their goalkeeper was booked for time wasting late on.

‘I thought we were the side that wanted to go and win the game - but instead they did, fair play to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I don’t think the goal really came because we were too open and expansive. We made a couple of poor decisions and I will need to watch it back.’

All three of Pompey’s second-half substitutions made an impact - Lane, Christian Saydee and Kusini Yengi.

Indeed, Mousinho was impressed with the trio’s impact and how they raised the Blues’ performance having fallen behind.

Although he believes Saydee should have done better with two golden opportunities handed to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho added: ‘They had a really good impact, Paddy scored and Christian was involved in a lot of our good play.