167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Portsmouth boss’ Carlisle United confession as side move three points clear at top of League One

John Mousinho admitted his side didn’t deserve to win after their late, late victory over Carlisle.
By Jordan Cross
Published 21st Oct 2023, 18:26 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 19:03 BST
The Pompey boss felt a lacklustre second-half display from his team meant they were fortunate to pick up their success at Fratton Park.

Conor Shaughnessy's stoppage time header was the difference as the Blues made it seven wins on the spin and 24 league games unbeaten.

It means Pompey move three points clear at the top of the table with an eight point gap to Barnsley in third.

Pompey head coach John Mousinho celebrates the win over Carlisle today. Pic: Jason Brown.Pompey head coach John Mousinho celebrates the win over Carlisle today. Pic: Jason Brown.
Mousinho acknowledged, on this occasion, the result was rough justice on the Cumbrians.

He said: ‘It’s brilliant to win that way and I’d take three points any way it comes.

‘To have that with the nerves and probably disappointment of the second-half performance, probably makes it a little better.

‘I thought we were excellent in the first half and everything we did, we did really well apart from putting the ball in the back of the net.

‘Out of possession we did really well and dealt with Carlisle’s threat. They didn’t play at all and went longer to Joe Garner. That’s something they are good at and he’s a very experienced player at this level.

‘I thought we handled that well besides giving away a couple of free-kicks and then created a lot off the back of that. On another day I think we could have been out of sight.

‘But in the second half the game flipped on its head and I thought Carlisle were excellent. I felt they could and should have felt that they were very unlucky not to have come away with at least a point. They caused us problems and controlled the game more than we did.

‘I guess it’s a good sign that we’re coming away with three points after having that assessment of the second half. It’s honestly the first time this season I’ve come away from the game thinking we nicked it, and didn’t quite deserved what we’ve got.

‘I think the 12 other games have been fair results and maybe we should have turned a draw or two into wins. But this time I feel we’ve been slightly lucky and Carlisle can feel slightly aggrieved.’

