The Chelsea man has featured just nine times for the Blues since arriving in August

Pompey have confirmed Tino Anjorin will remain at Fratton Park for the remainder of the campaign.

The Blues are sticking by the injured ex-England youth international, who isn’t expected to be available until February.

Since his August arrival, the talented attacker has featured nine times and scored twice, yet is presently sidelined with a hamstring tear.

Tino Anjorin is to remain at Fratton Park for the remainder of the season, despite his frustrating injury issues. Picture: Getty Images

Nonetheless, John Mousinho isn’t exploring the possibility of ending Anjorin’s scheduled season-long loan early.

Instead, the Blues are adamant he will stay as part of their promotion-chasing squad.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘There is no change in terms of the situation with his loan.

‘The only difference between one of our players and a loan player is that Tino is having his rehabilitation back at Chelsea so that’s why you don’t see him around the place.

‘That is absolutely fine, it’s their prerogative to be able to do that and, hopefully once he’s close to returning, he will then be back with us.

‘We’ve got him for the season, so we’re looking forward to hopefully having him back in a couple of months and seeing how he is.

‘We haven’t thought about his loan contract, but it’s certainly not a serious-enough injury for us to be thinking about ending it. It’s just business as usual.

‘He may possibly return in February. With an injury like this the recovery time is obviously long, but the most important thing is getting him back and fit again. We took precautions with Tino in the first place and we'll do that again with this injury.’

Anjorin’s previous loans at Huddersfield and Lokomotiv Moscow both ended early after injury.

Yet Pompey are earmarking him for a role during the season half of the season.

Mousinho added: ‘Tino is obviously disappointed because he was coming into some really good form and was excellent against Reading, scoring his goal.

‘He was coming into the game nicely against Chesterfield, probably one of our bright sparks in the first half, then ended up tearing his hamstring.