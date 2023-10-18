Free agent Josh Martin, pictured on loan at Barnsley, is continuing to train with Pompey. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

But John Mousinho won’t rule out a future move for the ex-Arsenal winger, who continues to train with the Blues.

The 22-year-old has been at Fratton Park since last month, after left without a club following his Norwich release last summer.

Yet while Mousinho has spoken highly of Martin’s conduct and ability during his training ground stay, he insists he isn’t presently looking to add to the squad.

The head coach believes the Blues are well-stocked with wingers at present, having Abu Kamara, Paddy Lane and Gavin Whyte on their books, with Anthony Scully coming back from injury.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Josh is still around, he has been great and is a really, really good young lad, nothing has changed in terms of our situation with the squad at the moment.

‘As long as Josh wants to train with us, he is welcome to do so. It’s always with an eye if anything changes for us, but also to keep him ticking over should anyone else want to come in and swoop.

‘Hopefully not one of our rivals, but he’s a really good kid and if there is something out there for him and nothing opens up here, then I’m sure he will do well somewhere.

‘He knows the situation, he has just been unfortunate that he’s come in during the period where we are playing quite well and also settled with the squad in terms of we don’t feel there’s any extra space at the moment.

‘We are looking at the weekend and there might be three senior pros missing out on a place in the squad against Carlisle. We don’t want to inflate that for the sake of it.

‘We want to be sensible and will always bring players in if we feel it’s necessary, but, at the moment, the balance of the squad is quite good.

‘I’ve not ruled it out, you never know what’s going to change with injuries or suspensions. I wouldn’t rule it out, but, at the same time, we aren’t looking to add anything to the squad at the moment.’

Martin made 16 appearances for the Canaries, including five substitute outings in the Premier League, after graduating from the Academy.

Mousinho added: ‘For Josh it’s training in a good competitive environment, keeping his fitness up, seeing what happens.

‘Things might change quickly here, things might change quickly somewhere else, he has to keep himself prepared – and he’s been great to have around the place.