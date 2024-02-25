News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth boss clarifies injury situation of duo after suffering blows to the head in Charlton draw

The Blues' defensive duo received head injuries in Saturday's trip to The Valley
Neil Allen
Neil Allen
Published 25th Feb 2024
Connor Ogilvie had to be substituted in the 61st minute against Charlton following an earlier clash of heads. Picture: PA

John Mousinho has allayed fresh injury fears over two of his Pompey players.

Defensive pair Connor Ogilvie and Conor Shaughnessy both took painful blows to the head in Saturday’s goalless draw at Charlton.

Ogilvie received treatment in the first half following an aerial collision with Karoy Anderson, before carrying on.

Connor Ogilvie had to be substituted in the 61st minute against Charlton following an earlier clash of heads. Picture: PA

He was later substituted in the 61st minute, with referee Bobby Madeley escorting him to the touchline to be replaced by Jack Sparkes.

However, Pompey’s head coach insists there was no concussion, with the left-back therefore able to face Oxford United next weekend (March 2).

Mousinho told The News: ‘Connor (Ogilvie) has just taken a knock to the head.

‘It wasn't a concussion, but we were just making sure he was all right. You've got to be careful with these sorts of things.

‘It was slightly different to Conor’s one, which was just a cut. In this instance he headed the back of a Charlton player’s head, so it’s just a knock. He’s absolutely fine, so he should be fine for next week.

‘Conor is okay, there are no issues, there’s no concussion.’

Shaughnessy headed the back of Marlon Pack’s head towards the end of the first half, leaving a bloodied face.

He had to receive on-pitch treatment twice in the match, including changing his shirt in the second half after reopening the wound.

Although, Mousinho has revealed it’s nothing more than a ‘bad cut’, rather than a broken nose or other facial damage.

He added: ‘Conor (Shaughnessy) took a couple of blows. There’s quite a bad cut on his nose, it was pouring blood at times, so we were really pleased that he battled through.

‘We’ve seen it all season in terms of what Conor gives us and we knew he was never going to come off the pitch because that’s the short of character he is.

‘I think he headed Marlon’s head. That’s one of the things the lads need to learn - don’t head each others’ heads!’

