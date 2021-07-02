Portsmouth boss confirms arrival of former Bolton Wanderers and Leyton Orient man in key role

The head coach confirmed Gagliardi has taken up the key position, after making a positive impression since Cowley arrived at Fratton Park in March.

Gagliardi takes up the post after operating as head of European scouting, since arriving at the club in 2018.

The ex-keeper has also held recruitment positions at Bolton and Leyton Orient, but now has a chance to make an impression in the over-arching role at Pompey.

Cowley said: ‘It’s just that (he’s currently interim sporting director).

‘He’s worked incredibly hard and brought real enthusiasm and energy.

New interim sporting director Roberto Gagliardi. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 280621-47)

‘Obviously coming from a recruiting background he’s living that role for the first time.

‘But we’ve enjoyed a close working relationship and he certainly brings real energy and enthusiasm.’

With so much importance afforded recruitment this summer it’s clear how key Gagliardi is going to be in the coming weeks, with four players brought in so far and many more required.

Cullen has a critical role to play, too, not only in the process of landing players but deciding how duties will be divided moving forward.

The new CEO is allowing himself time to assess what the club currently has as their disposal, before making any structural decisions.

Cowley added: ‘I think for Andy who’s has been in the building for a couple of weeks, he will come in and naturally do an audit.

‘It will be great for him to speak to everybody and see the skillset in the building.

‘He will look at how partnerships and relationships work.

‘Then, over a period of time, he will gather the information and make some intelligent decisions on behalf of the football club.’

