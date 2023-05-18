That’s the message from John Mousinho as the Blues continue to wait on a decision over the three-year deal offered in December.

With the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the midfielder’s future now impacting on recruitment plans, the head coach has revealed Pompey have imposed a deadline for an answer.

At that point, if no agreement is reached, the Blues will look elsewhere to strengthen their midfield area.

Although the offer of a contract does entitle them to receive training compensation should Mingi go elsewhere.

Mousinho told The News: ‘It won’t be indefinite by any means, we can’t keep a contract open forever because we need to know what our squad looks like for pre-season.

‘One of the advantages of Pompey’s structure is that, in terms of contract negotiations, I will speak to the player and let him know there is a contract offer.

‘But I won’t get involved in the specifics of what that looks like, that will be a conversation between his agent and the club.

Jay Mingi has been warned Pompey's contract offer will not be 'indefinite'. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘With the two players we’ve offered contracts to, there has to be a point where they accept or otherwise – and that’s part of football.

‘If they don't then we have to move on and look at filling those spots.

‘We won't be withdrawing Jay’s contract, it will be on the table until the deadline is set and, at that point, if we can’t agree on everything, we’ll shake on it. That’s absolutely fine, no problem.

‘At the moment, those contract offers are on the table – and if they want to sign them then great.’

Pompey are also in contract negotiations with Ronan Curtis, with Mousinho keen to keep the injured Irishman.

Although he denies their interest in Mingi is driven by the desire for compensation should he reject it.

He added: ‘You should never offer a contract to a player if you don’t want him.

‘If they turned around and signed it, but we didn’t actually want them in the building, that would be a terrible thing.

‘We see a huge upside in Jay signing the contract because we know the potential he has. He knows what I’m about and what I am going to demand of him.

