The Blues found themselves staring defeat in the face after a Sean Raggett own goal on 74 minutes and Niall Ennis’ strike five minutes latter cancelled out Josh Koroma’s first goal for the club on 41 minutes.

However, the hosts stood up to a true test of their character and promotion credentials as substitute Reeco Hackett came off the bench to head home Joe Morrell’s inviting cross deep into injury-time.

Moments before that decisive moment in the game though, Cowley admitted he wondered what type of reaction he would get from his side – and the fans – after being seemingly in control of the game.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he got the answered he was hoping for as the Blues rescued a point and maintained their unbeaten start to the season to remain second in the table.

Speaking to The News at the end of a frenetic 90 minutes, Cowley said: ‘I thought we actually played really well for long spells.

‘I think we had a really good place in the game up until 70 minutes

‘But goals change games and it was a poor goal from us, the first one.

Pompey fans celebrate Reeco Hackett's last-gasp equaliser against Plymouth Picture: Joe Pepler

‘We’ve allowed the cross to come in, we didn’t stop the cross and then we make the mistake that leads to the goal.

‘Then credit to Plymouth, who I think are a really good team.

‘They got ahead of steam and their second goal is a really good goal from them, but a bad goal from us.

‘There was no pressure on the ball, we left the midfield open and they played through us and scored.

‘That put us 2-1 down and you get to decide what you stand for.

‘Do you get punched in the jaw and do you go under – or do you get back up, fight and find a way?