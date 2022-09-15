According to Danny Cowley, the midfielder is pencilled in to resume playing by ‘early January’ after having the cast on his broken leg removed.

Thompson has this week also returned to the training ground for the first time since sustaining the double leg break against Bristol Rovers last month.

It represents encouraging progress for the 27-year-old who has made such a favourable impact since his arrival in August 2021.

Cowley told The News: ‘Post-op we hoped Louis would be out for between 3-4 months – and are kind of looking at early January.

‘He has been back in the building this week and Michael Jacobs is happy because they have a bromance going on.

‘Louis had his operation and then had some time away, while the cast is on there’s very little you can do.

‘We met up with him during that period, but since Monday he’s been back at the training ground and it has been great having him back, he’s a really important member of the group.

Louis Thompson was stretchered off following a tackle from Glenn Whelan in last month's encounter with Bristol Rovers. Picture: Simon Roe/ProSportsImages.

‘Louis is now out of his cast, he still has some swelling, which we are trying to get on top of, next it’s about trying to get the range back, then it’s starting to add strength.

‘Once we get past that, hopefully we’ll get him back doing some running and then back playing.

‘Absolutely he’ll be back this season, playing by January is the aim.’

Thompson and Marlon Pack had been Cowley’s preferred central-midfield partnership at the start of the season.

The duo had lined-up alongside each other in four of the opening five League One games before the ex-Norwich man’s injury.

Since then, Tom Lowery has established himself in the side, while Joe Morrell has returned from a hernia operation to also challenge.

Cowley added: ‘Louis is such a key player and we miss him, what he gives the team both in possession and against the ball is very important.

‘He’ll be back sooner rather than later, hopefully.’

