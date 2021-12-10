With the Blues just four points above the relegation zone going to the month, the ex-Lincoln boss and his players were able to build some much-needed momentum to turn their attentions to the promotion race.

Indeed, moving into December, Pompey suddenly found themselves just two points off the play-off places after recording an unbeaten run in the league and 13 points from their five games played.

This included impressive 1-0 victories at both Wycombe and Gillingham – wins which came as a surprising given the Blues’ injury woes and no Gavin Bazunu or Joe Morrell for the November 13 trip to Adams Park.

Meanwhile, the come-from-behind victory against Wimbledon at Fratton Park earned the team praise after doubts were raised by the 1-1 draw with Cheltenham the last time PO4 was the venue.

But perhaps the pick of the bunch came against Cowley’s former employers Lincoln – once again on the road.

In what was his maiden return to Sincil Bank, the head coach’s team swept the hosts aside with ease and humbled them with three goals without reply.

Marcus Harness opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time, before George Hirst’s cute finish and Reeco Hackett’s pile-driver in the second half sent the travelling Fratton faithful home ecstatic.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley with his Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month award for November Jason Brown/JMP

Cowley fended off some stiff competition to receive the monthly award.

Heroic Wigan head coach Leam Richardson was also in the running after being credited with saving Charlie Wyke’s life.

He came to the striker’s rescue after he suffered a cardiac arrest in training.

Thankfully, the 29-year-old is now in a stable condition and thanked his boss and club doctor Jonathan Tobin for their quick-thinking in giving him CPR.

The other contenders were Sheffield Wednesday’s Darren Moore and Oxford United’s Karl Robinson, who have also kept their clubs in play-off contention.

In picking up the award, Cowley becomes the first Fratton Park manager to receive the accolade since Paul Cook’s triumph in the April 2017 League Two contest.

He will be hoping Pompey extend their now unbeaten league run to nine game when they play host to Morecambe tomorrow (3pm).

