Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley gets his continuity wish as Reeco Hackett becomes latest player to extend Fratton Park stay

The 24-year-old will remain with the Blues until the summer of 2024, after penning a new two-year deal at Fratton Park.

Hackett joins Sean Raggett in agreeing fresh terms with Danny Cowley’s side as his contract wound down.

Marcus Harness, Louis Thompson, Jay Mingi and Jayden Reid also signed new deals with the Blues, with the club taking up options they had on their previous contracts.

Reeco Hackett has signed a new two-year deal at Pompey

Hackett has made 35 appearances for Pompey, scoring five goals, following his move from Bromley for an undisclosed fee in January 2020.

Thirty-four of those came last season as he broke his way into the Blues first team.

Welcoming the news, Cowley told the club website: ‘We’re really pleased that Reeco has signed a new deal because he’s still a young player and has a fantastic learning capacity.

‘There’s still a lot more to come from him and he’s someone who can be used in a variety of positions, while he also has tactical intelligence.

‘He had a good first part of the season and it was unfortunately curtailed through injury, but he worked hard in rehab and is in good shape.

‘We feel that Reeco can really push on now because he has the ability to both create and score goals, so we’re delighted he’s staying with us.

‘Whenever I speak to our players about new contracts, I know that their relationship with the supporters plays a big part.’