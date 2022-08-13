Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it sees Blues head coach Danny Cowley hand a maiden league start to on-loan Spurs striker Dane Scarlett, who replaces Joe Pigott in the starting XI.

The 18-year-old started Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup win at Cardiff – his first start for the club.

Now he’s been handed the opportunity to lead the line alongside Colby Bishop for Pompey’s third game in the third tier.

The match at Whaddon Road will be the young forward’s fourth outing this term, proving Cowley is not afraid to throw the youngster in at the deep end.

Pigott is named among a strong bench, which includes four of the side who started the midweek game at the Cardiff City Stadium – Zak Swanson, Ronan Curtis, Owen Dale and Jay Mingi.

Cowley keeps faith with Reeco Hackett on the right wing, while Michael Jacobs looks set to start on the left.

Connor Ogilvie has recovered from a knock to be included.