Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley hands Spurs youngster Dane Scarlett maiden league start in one change to starting XI at Cheltenham with on-loan Ipswich man on bench

Pompey have made one change from their stalemate against Lincoln for today’s League One game at Cheltenham.

By Mark McMahon
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 2:07 pm
Updated Saturday, 13th August 2022, 2:40 pm

And it sees Blues head coach Danny Cowley hand a maiden league start to on-loan Spurs striker Dane Scarlett, who replaces Joe Pigott in the starting XI.

The 18-year-old started Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup win at Cardiff – his first start for the club.

Now he’s been handed the opportunity to lead the line alongside Colby Bishop for Pompey’s third game in the third tier.

Dane Scarlett

The match at Whaddon Road will be the young forward’s fourth outing this term, proving Cowley is not afraid to throw the youngster in at the deep end.

Pigott is named among a strong bench, which includes four of the side who started the midweek game at the Cardiff City Stadium – Zak Swanson, Ronan Curtis, Owen Dale and Jay Mingi.

Cowley keeps faith with Reeco Hackett on the right wing, while Michael Jacobs looks set to start on the left.

Connor Ogilvie has recovered from a knock to be included.

Pompey team: Josh Griffiths, Joe Rafferty, Sean Raggett, Michael Morrison, Connor Ogilvie, Reeco Hackett, Marlon Pack, Louis Thompson, Michael Jacobs, Dane Scarlett, Colby Bishop. Subs: Josh Oluwayemi, Zak Swanson, Jay Mingi, Owen Dale, Tom Lowery, Joe Pigott, Ronan Curtis.

Danny CowleyIpswichPortsmouthJoe PigottLeague One