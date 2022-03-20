Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley issues play-offs warning to Sheffield Wednesday, Wycombe, Ipswich and Sunderland

Despite Saturday’s goalless draw against Wycombe at Fratton Park, the Blues boss came out fighting and defiant that his side are still in the promotion hunt – and would be until the very end.

The stalemate means Pompey, who remain 10th in the League One table, have accumulated just two points from their past three games against fellow promotion-chasers.

That sees them sit eight points adrift of sixth-placed Sunderland with eight games of the season remaining – although the Black Cats have one less game to play.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It represents a tall order for the Blues to overturn such a margin, particularly with the likes of Ipswich, Wycombe and Sheffield Wednesday still standing between them and that much-coveted sixth place.

Pompey could have gained ground with victory against Chairboys as only Wigan and MK Dons collected maximum points from Saturday’s fixtures.

That fact wasn’t lost on the Fratton faithful at the final whistle on Saturday.

But unlike large sections of the Blues’ fan base, Cowley is refusing to concede defeat.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley is remaining defiant

When asked if the play-offs were still within reach as Pompey prepare to head into a 17-day break, the 43-year-old told BBC Solent: ‘Absolutely, we’re going to the end. We’re going to the end.

‘We’ve had a long run of games with a very small squad and that’s just the facts.

But it (the break) will give us a chance to freshen up physically and mentally, particularly after three away games, which are never easy.

‘For us, we’ll get a good week on the grass, we haven’t been on the grass really because of the games coming so often.

‘We’re a pretty new group, so we’ll be able to do some good work and hopefully finish the season strong.’

Of the Blues’ last eight games, three of those fixtures are against sides currently above them in the table – Rotherham (H), Wigan (H) and Sheffield Wednesday (A).