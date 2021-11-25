Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley linked with prolific Bohemians striker and Ireland PFA Player of the Year nominee
Pompey have been linked with a swoop for Ireland PFA Player of Year nominee Georgie Kelly.
However, The News understands the prolific striker is not on Danny Cowley’s radar.
The 25-year-old has rattled in 26 goals for Bohemians this season, inevitably bringing him to the attention of a number of clubs.
Tantalisingly, Kelly becomes a free agent following Sunday’s FAI Cup final, when Bohemians face St Patrick’s Athletic in the season’s finale.
According to the Irish Examiner, Pompey are among those pursuing the in-demand centre-forward, who helped Bohemians finish fifth in the League Of Ireland Premier Division.
Yet while Cowley is openly seeking to add to his strikeforce once the January transfer window reopens, it is understood Kelly is not on his wishlist.
Kelly’s home-town club, Derry City, have also been linked with a move for the free agent, who has previously featured for UCD and Dundalk.
The striker was earlier this week nominated for the Players Football Association of Ireland (PFAI) Player of the Year.
He is competing with Roberto Lopes (Shamrock Rovers) and Chris Forrester (St Patrick’s) for the honour, with the outcome to be announced on December 3.
Of course, Pompey have previously demonstrated their willingness to scour Ireland for talent, having recruited Ronan Curtis from Derry in May 2018.
Arriving for an undisclosed fee, the winger has gone on to score 43 goals in 162 appearances and earn Republic of Ireland recognition.
Roberto Gagliardi was behind Curtis’ signing in his previous role of head of European scouting and retains strong links with Ireland.
He has been serving as Pompey’s interim head of football operations since March and continues to have a strong input in recruitment.
